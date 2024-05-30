A lamb stranded by a Derbyshire river has been saved by a mountain rescue team in the Peak District.

The stricken animal found itself on a ledge and required the assistance of the Edale Mountain Rescue after a call from the public for help.

Two people entered the water with the team's raft and were able to bring the little lamb to safety and hand it back to a relieved farmer.A spokesperson for the rescue team said: "A request for assistance to an animal stuck above deep water and on a near vertical and loose slope in the Edale Valley.

A farmer reunited with his lamb Credit: DerbyshireLive/BPM

"No team members were hurt in this incident and bar any complaints from the lamb, all ended well with a very happy farmer - and a quite nonchalant Ewe - unaware of where her baby had been for the last eight hours."The statement added: "Many thanks to the owners of the farm for a much needed brew and biscuits as the team had not eaten since breakfast."

Last year Edale Mountain Rescue were involved in 147 incidents throughout the operational area, which covers parts of Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.