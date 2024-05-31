The family of a teenager who was forced from their home due to flooding have said "she fought to the end" after her death from cancer.

Emily Eden, 19, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer just four weeks before the family home in Clay Cross, Derbyshire, was inundated with flood water during Storm Babet on October 20.

A mammoth effort by her family, construction workers and the local community allowed her to move back into the refurbished house just in time for Christmas.

She told ITV News in December of her gratitude to those who had helped with the rapid repairs, describing her home as her "happy place."

Emily's family home was devastated by flooding last year Credit: ITV News

Her father, Richard Eden, said she chose to be at home for the final weeks of her life, even though there was an offer to go into a hospice.

He said his daughter had an ability to smile, no matter what: “Emily fought to the end, still laughing and smiling despite being in pain and suffering from the debilitating symptoms of the cancer.

“So strong and brave, she is a true inspiration to everyone.”

