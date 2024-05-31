A woman who fell 15ft down a ravine while skiing says she "couldn't be anymore grateful" for the hundreds of people who have supported her recovery.

Olivia Corbiere, 23, was on a trip to Bulgaria with her sister and friends in March when she suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident.

Ms Corbiere was rushed to hospital with a brain bleed, lung damage, a broken pelvis and three fractured vertebrae.

Despite doctors telling her family that she had a limited chance of survival, she is now recovering at home in Aston, near Sheffield.

Ms Corbiere said she has been overwhelmed by the support from those closest to her and from strangers.

Ms Corbiere (middle) was on a trip with her sister and friends Credit: Family handout

"An event like this can show just how many great people there are in the world and I didn't expect it at all but I'm so grateful for everyone," she said.

People across the world have sent her messages, cards and more than £27,000 has been raised for her care and medical treatment.

Ms Corbiere has been left with nerve damage on the right side of her face, a head wound and hearing loss.

Her recovery is likely to be long but Ms Corbiere has said kindness has helped her "keep positive."

She said: "I have had my moments of where I'm like 'why me?' But what benefit do I get out of that?

"It's happened now... there's no point sitting and dwelling on it because it's not going to change anything.

3 of her friends jumped in the ravine to help. Credit: Family handout

Ms Corbiere had gone on the five-day ski trip to Bansko in Western Bulgaria with her sister Pheoebe and five friends.

On March 17, she had gone up to the top of the mountain range early to maximise her time on the slopes.

But as she was heading along a ski path, she tumbled down a ravine while going over some slushy snow.

In hospital Ms Corbiere had four hours of emergency surgey to remove part of her skill and was put into a medically induced coma.

Vicktoriya Sankiyska, a ski instructor in Bankso, helped the family communicate with medics.

Ms Sankiyska said it was "hard" to pass on any bad news but felt communication with the nurses was important.

"If I was in a foreign country in the same situation [and] not knowing the language, I would want someone to help me and my family. So I just did it," she said.

On a visit to the family's home in South Yorkshire, Ms Sankiyska said: "The last time I saw her she was in Bulgaria... to see her now and everything that she has achieved it's just amazing."

Ms Sankiyska has struck up a friendship with Ms Corbiere's sister after living with her during the ordeal and said "they are like my UK family now."

She added: "From this situation we now have an amazing friendship."

