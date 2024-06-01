A week on from news the Spalding Flower Parade would be cancelled, it's been announced that the event will return in 2025.

The annual event was a key date in the Lincolnshire calendar from its first year in 1959, right up until its cancellation in 2013.

Organisers fought to bring the parade back in 2023 and 2024, but announced it would not go ahead in 2025 due to a number of factors, citing a lack of council support as well as struggles with red tape and a replacement venue.

However, a team of volunteers in the Spalding area did not give up, and have been campaigning for the event’s comeback.

Following discussions with South Holland District Council on Friday, that dream is now looking like reality.

The district council will spend the next couple of weeks sourcing a suitable new venue for the flower parade, but has lent its support by way of looking for a venue and facilitating road closures.

The organisers have said “the ever-important challenges remain on volunteers” and they still need to raise some £80,000 to ensure the event can happen.

To help them get over the line, a number of fundraiser events will take place across Spalding.

