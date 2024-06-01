A major motorway in West Yorkshire is closed after a serious crash following a police chase.

Police received a report of a stolen car from an address in Chapeltown, in Leeds, shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, 1 June.

The car, a white Hyundai i10, was later spotted on the M62 travelling Eastbound. The driver failed to stop when requested to by officers.

A few minutes later the car crashed into the central reservation.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The police will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The motorway remains closed between J32 and 33.

