A boy and a man have been arrested after a teenager was attacked by a dog.

The incident happened in Tamar Court, Grantham, at around 4.30pm on Saturday, 1 June.

The dog, thought to be a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, was being walked in the area when it bit a teenage boy.

The boy was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, but police said his injuries are not life threatening.

A 14-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

They have been interviewed and bailed whilst Lincolnshire Police continue with their enquiries.

The dog was seized by police.

