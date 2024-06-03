A collection of irreplaceable fossils smuggled out of South America have been returned to Brazil after being found in Scarborough.

The 33 insect fossils, worth thousands of pounds, were recovered from a trader in the North Yorkshire town following an international investigation.

The Embassy of Brazil thanked the force and said their return marked “a significant milestone in the protection of our natural and cultural heritage”.

International liaison officers from North Yorkshire Police’s force intelligence bureau, who more commonly work to track down and extradite fugitives, were involved in the investigation.

PC Bradley Hay, who led the investigation, said: "This was clearly a departure from tracking down North Yorkshire’s fugitives who try to flee overseas.

"But it’s been rewarding to use our international law enforcement network to repatriate these unique and irreplaceable artefacts that are part of Brazil’s natural heritage.”

PC Bradley Hay, second left, returns the fossils to a Brazilian delegation. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The investigation into the artefacts, which originated from Brazil’s Araripe Basin, began last year when they were identified by the Cultural and Heritage Department of Brazil as being illegally exported.

The Araripe Basin is the largest fossil site in the country and is regarded as one of the most valuable in the world, making it a target for the international fossil black market.

Brazilian authorities asked North Yorkshire Police, via Interpol, to investigate the items on sale in the force’s area.

The force said the dealer who had them believed they were legitimate and had not broken the law.

The fossils were authenticated by experts at a Brazilian paleontological museum before being repatriated to Brazil.

PC Hay said: “The Brazilian authorities were absolutely delighted with the result of the investigation and are flying the fossils home to be shown in a museum."