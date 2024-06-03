A woman has admitted smothering her baby, who was found dead in a park in Leeds.

Hayley MacFarlane, 39, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, admitted the charge of infanticide when she appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

MacFarlane was initially charged with murder after Evelyn's death on 20 December last year.

The infant was found dead after police were called to Woodhouse Moor Park in Leeds. MacFarlane had contacted emergency services and reported Evelyn was in a serious condition.

The court heard the charge of infanticide was on the basis that MacFarlane had been struggling mentally with the effects of the birth.

She will be sentenced on 13 June.