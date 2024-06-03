Tributes are being paid across the country to former England international Rob Burrow who has died at the age of 41.

The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star had a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease (MND) after his diagnosis in 2019.

Burrow has since helped raise millions for MND charities.

Minute's silence held outside Headingley Stadium

The Leeds Rhinos team have held a minute's silence next to the tributes which have been building outside the grounds.

The Leeds Rhinos team held a minute silence outside Headingley Credit: ITV News

Leeds Rhinos squad hug Rob Burrow's parents outside Headingley

Rob Burrow's parents were greeted by players as they arrived at Headingley stadium to lay flowers.

Burrow family and Kevin Sinfield attend ground breaking ceremony for new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds

Members of the Burrow family were at an event to mark the start of work on the new £6 million centre, one day after the ex-rugby player's death was announced.

Burrow had spearheaded the charity appeal for a new state-of-the-art purpose built care centre for people living with the disease.

Kevin Sinfield, who has taken on mammoth fundraising challenges for the appeal was also at the ground breaking ceremony.

Geoff Burrow (left), Rob Burrow's father, and Kevin Sinfield at the ground breaking ceremony at the new £6 million Rob Burrow Centre Credit: PA

Geoff Burrow (third from left) was at the ground breaking ceremony at Seacroft Hospital Credit: PA

'He never stopped shining': Former team-mate says people should take inspiration from Burrow's spirit

Jamie Jones-Buchanan pays tribute to former Leeds Rhino teammate Rob Burrow Credit: PA

Jamie Jones-Buchanun was a team-mate of Burrow's throughout his glory days at Leeds Rhinos.

He told Good Morning Britain that Burrow was at the "centre" of the team.

He said: "He was the spirit that enabled us to go out and just fight for each other.

"That courage that came through visible expression on the field never stopped shining. In fact, it shone exponentially in the second chapter of his life where the physical element of Rob Burrow was completely robbed from him through no fault of his own."

He added: "It didn't stop him from shouting any louder. I think every moment when we wake up we have got to take inspiration from that."

Jones-Buchanan said Burrow "carried on going no matter what MND threw at him" and that thanks to Burrow's fundraising there are "thousands of lives" which have bee changed.

He said: "Both Rob and Kev through what they did in the media raising money and awareness through crazy challenges have left a lasting legacy.

"Rob lived a huge life fulfilled."

People leave floral tributes at Headingley Stadium

After the announcement of Burrow's death on Sunday night, hundreds of people have visited Headingley Stadium to pay their respects.

Flowers, shirts and candles have been building outside the grounds.

Shirts with Burrow's former number '7' have been left outside the grounds Credit: PA

Credit: PA

'I will miss you my little mate': Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to friend Rob Burrow

Keving Sinfield has taken on several challenges to raise money for MND charities following his former team-mates diagnosis.

In a statement, Sinfield said: "The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many.

"You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and I will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch. I would always say that you were pound for a pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met."

The statement ended "I will miss you my little mate."