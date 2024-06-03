Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey has called her husband "our hero" in a tribute following his death at the age of 41.

Lindsey, who became Rob's carer following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease in 2019, said she was "incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband".

Countless tributes have been paid to the former Leeds Rhinos player after his death was announced on Sunday.

In his later years he became a tireless campaigner and fundraiser for MND charities.

Lindsey said: "I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he’s done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities.

"I would like to thank the rugby league community and everyone for their outpouring of love and support since Rob’s diagnosis. I truly appreciate every message of support, and fundraising that has been done."

The couple, who had three children, publicly documented Rob's struggle with MND and the impact it had on their family in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition.

Lindsey added: "My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and well-being.

"We will continue to keep Rob’s legacy alive. We will continue to bang the drum and do our best to try and help others."

She paid tribute to medical staff who cared for her husband, adding: "Although we knew this day would arrive, I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our loving, kind and caring husband and father has departed.

"However, we take comfort from how much people’s love and continued support meant to Rob through his most vulnerable times. He was simply the best. Our hero."

