Police have made an arrest over the unexplained death of a child in Grimsby.

Humberside Police said officers were called to Duncombe Street shortly after 3pm on Wednesday 29 May following reports of a medical emergency.

The infant, whose sex and age have not been disclosed, was taken to hospital but later died.

A neighbour told the Grimsby Live website: “The mood is very sombre and the air feels very heavy around here, the family are grieving. I’ve got a one-year-old grandson who lives with me so it’s just devastating."A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A person has been arrested as a part of our investigation as we look to establish the circumstances surrounding their death which is currently being treated as unexplained."They have since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue."A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call at 3:05pm on 29 May to a private address in Grimsby. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a paramedic in a solo response car and two crewed ambulances. One patient was taken to hospital via crewed ambulance.”

