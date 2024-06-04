A 19-year-old man who murdered two nightclubbers after one of them spoke to a woman he was interested in has been jailed for at least 28 years.

Rashane Douglas fatally stabbed 21-year-old Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah, 19, outside Maggie's nightclub, Halifax, on 1 October last year.

A third man, Brandon Coup, was also stabbed but survived.

During a two-week trial, Bradford Crown Court heard Douglas had spoken to Mr Shah earlier in the night inside the club, and became "angry" after seeing him speak to love interest, Kiera Hamilton.

Violence broke out outside, during which the Mr Clark and Mr Shah were killed.

Jailing him for life, judge Jonathan Rose told Douglas: "The greatest harm is not only to the victims but their families, and the perpetrators and those who care for them. Knife crime has a ripple effect, where the consequences ripple out to others."

The court heard Douglas was already serving a suspended sentence for carrying a knife, but went into the nightclub with a lock knife hidden in his shoe.

He became jealous after seeing Mr Shah talking to Ms Hamilton.

She later told police Douglas asked her: "Why are you sat in front of me doing this?"

Douglas pushed Mr Shah's arm from her shoulder and put his own arm around her, the court heard.

Douglas was said to have asked Mr Shah his name and where he was from and how he knew Ms Hamilton.

Violence broke out outside the club later that night, when Mr Coup attempted to punch Douglas.

CCTV showed Douglas pulling a knife from his pocket and stabbing the three men before running away.

Douglas, 19, of Jade Place in Huddersfield, told the jury he feared for his life and "lashed out" in self-defence.

He admitted possessing a knife, but denied murder.

However, the jury took just under eight hours to convict him. He was acquitted of the attempted murder of Mr Coup, but guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

His co-accused, Yaseen Iqbal, 18, of Hall Bower in Huddersfield, was found guilty of assisting an offender and was sentenced to 12 months in a young offender institution.

In a statement given in court, Mr Clark's mother Rachel Clark said: "Losing Josh has impacted on every single aspect of my life. My family [is] completely broken."

She added: "The cruel actions of an individuals not only took my son but shattered my sense of self. I found myself trapped in the past, clinging desperately to a memory, as this was all I have left to cling onto. That morning plays on my mind incessantly."

Mr Shah's mother Yasmin Shah told the court: "No words can ever describe how I'm feeling at the loss of my son. The emptiness, and pain, the gathering of family and friends, the mourning and funeral. I'm constantly wondering if this is real - where is my son? I'm constantly distraught. My heart aches."

Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Two young men had their whole lives ahead of them and this tragic case illustrates only too well the appalling human cost of people carrying and using knives, and we hope it will serve as a very stark reminder to others of the terrible consequences of knife crime.”

“What started as a night out with friends, ended in utter devastation for two families, friends and those across Calderdale. We will continue to educate and support ways to prevent young people from carrying knives."