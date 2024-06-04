Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a car crash.

The 20-year old was a passenger in a Land Rover that was involved in a collision with a Subaru Forester on Morthen Road in Wickersley, Rotherham, at around 4pm on Sunday 2 June.

Both cars left the road.

The driver and three passengers in the Subaru fled the scene on foot.

The victim died at the scene.

Police initially arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is on bail as investigations continue.

Det Insp Matt Bolger said: "We have now declared our investigation into this man’s death a murder investigation.

"This is in the early stages and our team of detectives are working hard with extensive enquiries to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Sunday afternoon."

He urged people not to speculate about what had happened and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.