A passenger was seriously injured after the bus they were travelling on braked sharply, police said.

The individual was on a bus travelling on Ings Road in Wakefield when it stopped suddenly at around 9.35 am on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said several people were injured.

One was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Roads were closed following the incident, which is believed to have involved another as yet unidentified vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "It is understood that there may have been passengers who were on the bus who have left prior to police attendance and they are also urged to come forward."