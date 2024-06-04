A police officer who shared images supporting Hamas has been sentenced for terror offences.

Mohammed Adil, who was serving with West Yorkshire Police in Bradford at the time, pleaded guilty to sharing two images, along with text, which showed support for the Palestinian militant group.

The Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated after Adil was reported by two colleagues before the case was transferred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Adil, 26, admitted two offences under the Terrorism Act.He was handed an 18-month community order and 160 hours of unpaid work for two terrorism offences at Westminster Magistrates' Court.A CPS spokesperson said: "Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organisation. "The CPS will not hesitate to work with the IOPC and Police to prosecute these offences, regardless of the perpetrator's position."

