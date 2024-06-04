Rob Burrow's family have visited Headingley to see the tributes left in memory of the rugby league legend.The former Leeds Rhinos star died on Sunday, 2 June, following a battle with motor neurone disease (MND). Burrow's wife, Lindsey, and their three children visited the Rhinos' stadium, where hundreds of people have left flowers, shirts and other tributes.It comes after Lindsey released a statement describing Burrow as "our hero".

She added: "I truly appreciate every message of support and fundraising that has been done."My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and well-being."We will continue to keep Rob’s legacy alive. We will continue to ‘bang the drum’ and do our best to try and help others."A new MND centre is being built in Leeds after millions of pounds were raised in Rob Burrow's honour.

