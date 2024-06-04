Six members of a gang who grew and sold cannabis on an "industrial scale" across North and West Yorkshire have been jailed. Alan Barker, Gary Barker, Steven Annis, James Dalton, Kastriot Molla and Michael Demes were all handed prison sentences for drug dealing at Leeds Crown Court.Five other men and two women were also sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy. Hundreds of cannabis plants were found by North Yorkshire Police growing at properties in near Carlton in North Yorkshire, Birstall, Halifax and Dewsbury, in West Yorkshire. Electricity had been bypassed in some of the properties and police discovered specialist soils for growing cannabis and watering systems.All the cannabis plants and equipment used to grow them were seized in a series of raids.

36 cannabis plants were discovered by police in a search at Holly View Farm in Birstall, West Yorkshire. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The six men were convicted as part of Operation Executive, an investigation launched by North Yorkshire Police's Organised Crime Unit into drug production and distribution over a two year period. The court heard the investigation began when a man was arrested in June 2017 after he was found to have several items believed to be used in cannabis production. Following the arrest, the gang's ringleader Alan Barker, came forward to claim ownership of the items. He was also arrested. Police searched Barker's home address in Long Drax as well as Selby Hydroponics - Barker's business premises near Carlton in North Yorkshire - where they found cannabis and amphetamine, a marijuana grower's book, six mobile phones and an invoice for £1,155 listing items used in growing cannabis.Barker's phones revealed contact with other dealers as far back as May 2017. A "debt" list was also found, created in September 2015 and last updated on in September 2017, which named several people linked to the drug production. Police uncovered 166 cannabis plants with root balls, 65 root balls without plants, cannabis mulch, cannabis cuttings, vacuum bags and bin liners that had recently been buried during a later search of the buildings and land at Selby Hydroponics.

Some of the cannabis seized from Alan Barker's Selby Hydroponics premises. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Several pieces of technology used to detect signals emitted by tracking devices were then discovered, along with 20 short shotgun blanks and a set of digital scales, at Selby Plant Hire, another business run by Barker. After police had seized cannabis from Barker's premises, Steven Annis met Barker and another man at Selby Plant Hire where he had his vehicle inspected for audio and tracking devices. Further investigation found connections between the men found growing cannabis across North and West Yorkshire - proving they were part of a gang - despite some of them pleading innocence and claiming not to know each other.

Some of the items found buried at Selby Hydroponics. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Samples from cigarette butts and drink bottles linked Steven Annis, John Annis and James Dalton to a property on Westfield Terrace in Halifax.A search of Steven Annis's home address in Goole revealed a set of keys for properties on Westfield Terrace and Nab Lane in Birstall. Alan Barker, Gary Barker, Steven Annis, James Dalton, Michael Demes, Connor Demes, Kastriot Molla and Anthony Read were all found guilty of a range of offences involving cannabis supply and production and conspiracy to supply and produce cannabis. Kate Barker, Diane Mitchell, John Healy and Ben Marshall also pleaded guilty to allowing cannabis to be grown on their premises and Mark Furness was found guilty of allowing his premises to be used to grow cannabis. Four other people were found not guilty as part of the same conspiracy across three trials. Det Sgt Thomas Hoban, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased with the sentences handed down today. This OCG thought they could operate under the radar but have now collectively been put behind bars for 34 years."Little did they know we were onto them, gathering a catalogue of evidence against them, which led to their guilty verdicts or guilty pleas.He added: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of officers across two forces throughout this lengthy and complex investigation, a large amount of drugs have been taken off the streets. "This outcome reflects the tireless efforts of both North Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police in combating drug-related crimes and sends a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated."