The Challenge Cup final will kick off at 3.07pm in honour of "superhero" Rob Burrow, the Rugby League has announced.

Warrington face Wigan in Saturday's Wembley showpiece, six days after it was announced that the Leeds Rhinos legend had died from motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of 41.

The match had been scheduled to start at 3pm, but organisers have moved the kick-off time back seven minutes as a mark of respect for Burrow, who wore the number seven shirt.

Fans have been leaving tributes at Headingley Stadium, where Rob Burrow wore the number seven jersey while playing for Leeds Rhinos. Credit: PA

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said: "Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night’s news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a rugby league superhero."

Headingley Stadium, where Burrow served with distinction over a 16-year playing career, has become a destination for fans paying their respects, with a growing number of flowers, shirts and other tributes being left outside the ground.

The Rugby League said supporters going to the Challenge Cup final will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside Wembley Stadium from 9.45am on Saturday.

The Wembley crowd will be invited to join a one minute’s applause after seven minutes of each of the four finals being held on the day.

There will also be a minute’s silence before the main event.

