Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 20-year-old man in a car crash.

Mackenzie Ball was a passenger in a Land Rover Discovery which was involved in a collision with a Subaru Forester on Morthen Road, in Wickersley, Rotherham, on Sunday 2 June.

Both cars left the road. Mr Ball died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Tuesday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have now arrested two men, aged 18 and 20, on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both remain in custody.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

