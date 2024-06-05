There have been long delays on the M1 Southbound this morning following a police incident.

The carriageway was closed from junction 28 for Mansfield to junction 27 for Hucknall at around 6.30am.

The closure caused congestion on nearby roads including the A611 Derby Road and the A61 through Clay Cross.

Queues have built up as far back as junction 29 for Bolsover.

The road has since reopened but severe delays continue through the morning rush hour.

