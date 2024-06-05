Two men have been injured after a building collapsed near Tingley, West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called shortly before 5pm today, 5 June, to reports a large building had collapsed close to the M62 motorway.

Police, ambulance and firefighters from across Yorkshire were called to the scene on Dunningley Lane.

Two men were injured in the collapse and have been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

More to follow.

