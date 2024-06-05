Two women who tortured a "kind and gentle" man to death after falsely accusing him of being a paedophile have been jailed for his murder.

Zoe Rider and Nicola Lethbridge attacked 60-year-old Stephen Koszyczarski at his home in Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, on 9 August last year.

Sheffield Crown Court heard drug users Rider, 36, and Lethbridge, 45, had gone to his property to rob him to fund their habits.

During the course of the robbery, the pair accused him of being a child sex offender and launched what Judge Sarah Wright called a "vicious and joint attack", part of which they filmed.

In the footage, some of which was shown to the jury at their trial, Mr Koszyczarski could be heard pleading with them, saying: "I can't stop bleeding."

The judge told the defendants: "You threatened to mutilate him and shouted obscenities on him. You failed to listen to his denials or to offer him any compassion when he was clearly injured.

"The purpose of your attack was to steal from him and to humiliate, terrify and hurt him."

Mr Koszyczarski suffered 22 separate injuries to his face and body, including a broken nose, and a fatal bleed on the brain.

Stephen Koszyczarski died in August last year Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Rider and Lethbridge denied murder, but were found guilty following a trial last month.

Judge Wright said there was "no information" Mr Koszyczarski had any sexual interest in children.

In a statement given in court, Mr Koszyczarski's former partner Mary Jones said he was "kind and gentle".

She added: "It's heartbreaking I won't see him again. I cry most days and nights. He was a special man. He would help anyone and had a heart of gold. Why have they murdered him when he should still be alive, enjoying his life? Since he was taken from me I look at his photograph - he's smiling in that photo.

"I will love Stephen and miss him from the rest of my life."

Jailing the pair for life with a minimum term of 26 years, Judge Wright said: "No sentence I impose can ever compensate Stephen's family and friends for his loss. The manner of his death and the very upsetting recording of part of the incident is very traumatic for them and they will have to live with that for the rest of their lives."

In a statement after their convictions, Det Ch Insp Tom Woodward, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Stephen was described as a quiet man. Although he had a close circle of friends, he kept himself to himself and just went about his business. He didn’t cause any problems or hurt anyone and his death was callous.

“Lethbridge and Rider had not only subjected Stephen to mental torture and physical abuse but they humiliated him during the attack wrongly accusing him of being a paedophile which was simply not the case."

