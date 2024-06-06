As services take place to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, people across the region have been sharing their memories of loved ones who took part in the landings.

Here are some of your messages remembering those who served.Thomas Stanley Dixon, Selby, North Yorkshire

Christine took her father Thomas - who was part of the Durham Light Infantry - back to Normandy for the 60th anniversary of D-Day in 2004. Credit: Christine Hewitt

Thomas Stanley Dixon was in the Durham Light Infantry during the D-Day landings. His daughter, Christine Hewitt, went back to Normandy with her father for the 60th anniversary of D-Day in 2004 where they paid their respects to Thomas's fallen comrades. Christine wrote: "So much respect for the D-Day veterans and my dad."Eric Barton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Wendy said she was 'so proud' of her uncle. Credit: Wendy Wilkinson

Eric Barton, from Doncaster, was born in December 1919 and was in the Staffordshire Yeomanry, which became part of the Royal Armoured Corps in 1941.Eric was involved in the D-Day landings in June 1944. His niece Wendy Wilkinson wrote that she was "so proud" of her late uncle. James Taylor, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

James Taylor took part in D-Day but was killed in France during the Second World War. Credit: Lynne Marie Peacock

James Taylor, from Sheffield, took part in the D-Day landings but died in France.His granddaughter Lynne Marie Peacock wrote, on the 80th anniversary of the landings, she was remembering her granddad and the other "brave heroes". John Wilson, Bolton upon Dearne, South Yorkshire

John Wilson was a merchant seaman during the landings. Credit: Liz Lawley

John Wilson was a merchant seaman from Bolton upon Dearne who landed in Normandy on amphibious landing vehicles. His daughter, Liz Lawley, wrote that she 'would love' to have her dad with her on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Donald Pottas, Whitby, North Yorkshire

Donald Pottas died as a result of injuries suffered on the Normandy coast. Credit: ITV News

Donald Pottas was from Whitby. He died during during the landings on the Normandy beaches aged just 19-year-old. His great niece, Liz Allan, paid tribute to him on the 80th anniversary of the landings.She wrote: "God bless."

