In pictures: Yorkshire and Lincolnshire mark 80 years since D-Day

Events are taking place across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings.

As Second World War veterans from Britain, the United States and Canada gathered in Normandy, France, to commemorate the occasion, there were services in the UK attended by those who have served with the armed forces, families and dignitaries.

D-Day marked the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe in 1944.

It involved the simultaneous landing of tens of thousands of troops on five separate beaches in Normandy.

Here is a round-up of some of the images of the day from across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Richmond, North Yorkshire

People gathered at dawn for the Green Howards memorial service. Credit: ITV News

A dawn service was held at the Green Howards Memorial at the top of Frenchgate, with readings and the playing of The Last Post.

The timing coincided with the exact time that the Green Howards landed on Gold Beach, Normandy.

The Green Howards were an infantry regiment often known as the Yorkshire Regiment.South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with hoses. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings by writing 'D-Day 80' with their hoses.The team also observed a two minute silence at 10am this morning to pay their respects. In a post on Facebook, the service said: 'South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue honours the bravery and sacrifice of all the men and women involved in this momentous undertaking 80 years ago today.'

