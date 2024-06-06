A right-wing extremist who was found to have hundreds of child and animal abuse images after being arrested by anti-terror police has been jailed.

Ryan Jackson, of Wath Road, Brampton, Barnsley, was part of an online chat group who shared racist views, propaganda and terror manuals and advocated violence.

The 31-year-old was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East in July 2021 as part of an intelligence operation.

After his arrest, his devices showed he had more than 900 indecent images of children and more than 200 extreme pornographic images involving animals.

He pleaded guilty to a number of terrorism and sexual offences and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison with a further year on licence.

Linked investigations led to six other members of the Telegram chat group Jackson used being given sentences totalling more than 40 years.

Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "This case demonstrates the seriousness of engaging in extremist behaviour online and the real world consequences of doing so.

“Anyone found to be involved in such activity can expect to be identified and put before the courts."

