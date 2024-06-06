A toddler whose body was found alongside that of his father died from dehydration, an inquest has heard.

Two-year-old Bronson Battersby was found with his father Kenneth, 60, at their basement flat in Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness, on 9 January.The inquest, opened by senior coroner Paul Smith in Lincoln, heard how Bronson went to live with his father after his parents separated in the summer of 2022. His two siblings lived with his mother.Det Insp Claire Rimmer, of Lincolnshire Police, told the coroner's court how police were called by a "concerned" neighbour who had not seen Mr Battersby for some time and reported a smell coming from the flat.

His body was found behind the living room door after a suspected heart attack. Bronson was found dead between his father's legs.

Bronson and Kenneth Battersby were found dead at this house in Skegness a week after a social worker first tried to make contact.

The court heard from coroner's officer Tracy Cox, who confirmed that Bronson's post-mortem examination took place at Leicestershire Royal Infirmary on 11 January. The report confirmed Bronson died because of dehydration.Mr Smith adjourned the inquest, saying a "thorough and sensitive investigation" was taking place into the two deaths.

Bronson and his father were found dead by the property's landlady and a social worker.

It came a week after social workers visited the home on 2 January, but received no answer when they tried to make contact.

Further attempts to reach them two days later again failed and police were called, but it took another five days before the bodies were discovered.

The Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership is carrying out an independent review of the case, which began in February and is expected to take six months.

Lincolnshire Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious, but the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

The watchdog has confirmed it will investigate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.