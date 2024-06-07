Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a man allegedly lifted a schoolgirl's skirt up and took a photo.North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the man pictured to come forward but has also asked members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him. The incident took place between 8:20am and 8:40am today (Friday, 7 June) while the 11-year-old girl was walking along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man started following her. Nearby workmen said they saw the man speed up before lifting the girl's skirt and taking a photo on his phone. After being challenged by the workmen, he fled down Stonebridgegate towards Aldi.He is then believed to have headed in the direction of Princess Close.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.