A crash involving four lorries has left a busy stretch of the M1 closed during rush hour. Traffic is currently being held on the northbound carriageway between junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and junction 29a (Markham Vale and Bolsover), leaving 13 miles of queues.Derbyshire Police said the accident happened at around 3:30pm at junction 29 and has warned drivers to stay away from the area. It is still unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.The AA has released a statement warning drivers of length delays on the M1. It said: "Severe delays of 109 minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield). Average speed five miles per hour."

