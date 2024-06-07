A man has been jailed after he was caught with indecent images on his devices. John Armitage, 45, from Gainsborough was sentenced to 14 months in prison after admitting to three counts of making indecent images and one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in November 2022. Armitage, who had previously been convicted of sexual offences, was recalled to prison at the start of the investigation, at which point his devices were seized. He has been behind bars since November 2022. On top of his 14-month prison sentence, Armitage also had his SHPO amended to impose additional restrictions on his lifestyle. Det Sgt Jann Olsen said: "This has been the result of corroborative work that has led to the identification of these offences."This conviction of a dangerous offender shows that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire."

