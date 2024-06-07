Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 20-year-old man in a car crash.

Mackenzie Ball was a passenger in a Land Rover Discovery which was involved in a collision with a Subaru Forester on Morthen Road, in Wickersley, Rotherham, on Sunday 2 June.

Both cars left the road. Mr Ball died at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested yesterday (Thursday 6 June) on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both have been released on bail.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was later released with no further action.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving after a warrant was executed on Wednesday 5 June.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on the same day on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both have since been bailed.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

