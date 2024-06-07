Play Brightcove video

Helen Steel reports

An ice cream man who was the subject of a noise complaint says he's 'given in' and switched the chimes off - opting for a hand held bell instead.

John Barton, owner of Harrison's Ices in Grimsby, said 'it just gives him less of a headache' because bells - unlike chimes - are not regulated by law.

As well as guidance over the frequency and volume, there are laws governing ice cream van chimes, including that they can must be operated between the hours of noon and 7pm, and "as not to give reasonable cause for annoyance to persons in the vicinity."

John's favourite song to play is ‘Just one Cornetto’ - and up until now; they’d had just one complaint. But - since they took their complaints to the news - some more residents have complained to them.

John said: "I've got a bell because there are no regulations on a bell, they aren't like chimes, where they are regulated because they are electronic.

"It's a loop hole, it's to avoid the electronic chimes, but we don't want to be out later than 7:30pm anyway, but it's just than half an hour to save ourselves a headache."

Jamie Tomlinson who sells ice creams said: "We've got families to feed, the industry is different to what it used to be, leave us alone, let us get on with it."

East Lindsey District Council says it has only so far received one complaint - but if it received another, it previously said it would have to take some action.

