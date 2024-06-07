Leeds Rhinos' first game back will be an emotional night for everyone at Headingley, as they celebrate the life of legendary player Rob Burrow CBE.

The game on Friday 21st June, also marks Global MND Awareness Day. In recent years it's been a key date for the club to fundraise for the MND community.

But this year, Rob's former team mates will mark the day by remembering their friend.

Leeds Rhinos players will be wearing a special one off fundraising kit, designed by Cath Muir from Richmond who was diagnosed with MND in 2014. Rob approved the kit before he passed away on Sunday.

Cath used an EyeGaze machine, an eye-controlled communication and control system, to design the kit for the Rhinos.

The kit includes the MND colours Credit: Matthew Merrick / Leeds Rhinos

The shirt features an iconic image of Rob Burrow alongside Kevin Sinfield which Cath painted and gave to Kevin at the end of the first day of last year's 7 in 7 in 7 challenge in York.

The kit stands out from the Rhino's usual attire - due to its MND related colours. It also has a drawing of a blue cornflower - a symbol of hope for MND around the world because of its fragile appearance but hardy nature.

Members of the MND community will also be at the game to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the disease.

