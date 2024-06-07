A man who forced two girls to perform sexual acts and film it for him has been jailed for 18 years.

In 2016, Christopher Osborne, who was living in Doncaster, befriended one of his victims, a 15-year-old girl living in the United States through social media.

He sent her voice messages and forced her to send videos of herself to him.

Chat logs showed Osborne told his victims he would post the images and videos online and would "ruin their lives" if they didn't do what he said.

The two girls, who both lived in America, reported him to the police. He was arrested in September 2016.

Osborne admitted the offences in his initial interview, claiming he did not believe the girls were the ages they told him.

It was ruled that the 38-year-old was to be tried in the US, but in 2021 a hearing ruled he would be charged in the UK.

In October 2022, he changed his plea to not guilty in front of the victims' families. But following a six-day special hearing in February 2024, it was ruled that his original guilty plea would still stand.

On Wednesday (5 June), Osborne of Melville Avenue, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 18 years in prison, with an extended licence period of 23 years, after pleading guilty to inciting children to commit sexual acts and blackmail.

Both victims read out victim impact statements in court. The judge commended them for remaining resilient and sticking with the case for eight years.

Detective Constable Joanne Vaughan, who oversaw the case, said: “I would like to thank the victims in this case for their bravery in facing their abuser and traveling to court from the US twice over two years.

“I hope this result can help them move on with their lives and put this individual’s horrific behaviour behind them. We will continue to pursue sex offenders, no matter where and when they commit their crimes.”

