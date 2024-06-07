Actor Russell Crowe has called on rugby league lovers to "go to Wembley" to celebrate the life of Rob Burrow at the Challenge Cup final on Saturday (8 June). The Australian said in a video posted on X: "If you love rugby league and if you love what the little champion [Rob Burrow] did and every single jersey he ever played in, go to Wembley. "Go to Wembley and celebrate his life and career and celebrate the rugby league community."

This weekend's men's Challenge Cup final will take place between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors at Wembley. The Rugby Football League announced on 5 June that kick-off would be delayed until 3:07pm to reflect the number Burrow wore during his career with Leeds Rhinos.

The women's final will see Leeds Rhinos take on St Helens.

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, two years after he retired from playing rugby. Credit: PA

A minute's applause will take place to celebrate Burrow's life and his contribution to rugby league before both the men's and women's Challenge Cup finals. Rob Burrow died on 2 June, aged 41, after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). Since then, tributes have poured in for the much-loved former Leeds Rhinos star who won 16 trophies in an illustrious 16-year career with the Rhinos. Crowe said the tribute was "befitting of the little champion".

Crowe did, however, express his "guilt" at not having appeared on Burrow's 'Rob Burrow Seven, Meets...' podcast while he was alive. He said: "Personally I have some guilt to bear as I was supposed to go on his podcast and it was one of those things that I kept saying, 'I'll get around to it, I'll get around to it', and now I'm going to have to deal with the fact that I messed that up."

