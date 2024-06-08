Play Brightcove video

Video from Sheffield Eagles

A rugby league player had an emotional reunion with his father, after he flew half way around the world to surprise his son on the morning of a tournament final at Wembley stadium.

Trevor Clark, a former player for Bradford and Featherstone Rovers, flew from Australia to see his son, Mitch, a Sheffield Eagles player, before he plays in the 1895 Cup final on Saturday evening.

The Eagles are taking on Wakefield Trinity in the final of the showpiece tournament for teams in the Championship, English rugby league's second tier.

It follows the women's and men's Challenge Cup finals taking place earlier in the day.

New Zealand prop Mitch - who was born in Pontefract while his dad was playing in West Yorkshire - was filmed by teammates while eating his breakfast on the morning of the big game, when Trevor walked into the room and crept up behind him.

After realising his father was standing behind him, the video shows Mitch immediately getting up to hug him, holding the embrace for a long time after.

