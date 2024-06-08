A police station was temporarily closed after a member of the public brought in an "old grenade" to the front desk.

Lincolnshire Police posted on its Facebook page to say its station on South Park Avenue in Lincoln and the road itself had been closed after the suspected explosive was "presented" to staff.

A team from the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was called to assess the item.

Around an hour later, the force updated its post to say the bomb disposal experts had "safely removed" the item and the station was being re-opened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...