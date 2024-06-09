Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

The father of two murdered children says he is "continuing what they started", by hosting a football match in their honour to raise money for the charity they were supporting on the day they died.

John and Lacey Bennett were killed alongside their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11, by Ms Harris' partner Damien Bendall in their house in Killamarsh in September 2021.

Bendall is now serving five whole life sentences in prison for his crimes.

Jason Bennett said John, 13, and Lacey, 11, had told him on their last video call together that they were planning to sell sweets for the Youth Cancer Trust.

They were killed later the same day.

Now, Mr Bennett has organised another charity football match in their honour, supporting the Youth Cancer Trust, after the inaugural event last year.

Killamarsh murder victims (clockwise from top left): Connie Gent, 11, John Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, and Terri Harris, 35.

"The more I do things in memory of my children, the more it feels like they're still here with me," said Mr Bennett.

"It's important to me, just for my survival, to carry on each day, to live it as if they're still here."

The match, played on Saturday at Sheffield Wednesday's community facility in Middlewood, Sheffield, was supported by a number of former Owls players, including Imre Varadi and Mel Sterland.

"It was a great turnout here last year, and it looks like they've going to double the crowd this year," said Mr Varadi. "We're here to support Jason."

"It's amazing really the people that do turn out for Jason," said Mr Sterland.

"What a guy he is you know, to carry on doing what he's doing after the tragedy of his young kids.

"I don't know how he copes with it but, you know, he does this and he gets on with it, which is fantastic."

Mr Bennett says organising the match gives him "a purpose".

"It's something [John and Lacey] were doing on the last day that I spoke to them.

"It's the last video call I had and they were raising money for Youth Cancer Trust. So this is why I'm here, to continue what they started.

