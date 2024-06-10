Play Brightcove video

The chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has insisted the benefits of new airport scanning technology "still remain" despite the government reintroducing restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage.

LBA is one of six airports which have new next generation security checkpoints (NGSC) in operation, which had allowed them to scrap the 100ml limit on vessels.

But at the weekend the Department for Transport (DfT) said from Sunday 9 June, the limit was being temporarily reintroduced "to enable further improvements" to the new systems.

The CEO of LBA, Vincent Hodder, said "a lot of the benefits of the new security equipment still remain," despite the U-turn.

Mr Hodder said: "Even though the size of any individual liquid container is limited to 100ml, there is now no limit on the number of 100ml containers that you can carry in your [hand] baggage at LBA.

"You don't have to remove liquids, electronics or electrical items from your bag prior to screening.

"So you pack your bag at home, make sure your liquids are in small containers less than 100ml and then you can just load it onto the conveyor belt and walk away."

The high-tech CT scanners create a 3D image of what is inside passengers’ bags.

The 100ml rule was introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with home-made liquid bombs.

Mr Hodder admitted there is some "concern" about holidaymakers being confused about the changes following the DfT announcement.

But he said the airport had not announced the limit initially increasing for hand luggage anyway, in the hope of making the transition easier.

"What we're seeing is the vast majority of customers are still bringing through liquids that are less than 100ml. Very few are bringing through larger quantities," he said.

"As long as people continue to do that. As long as they make sure those containers are less than 100ml then the entire security process will be effective."

In a statement, the Department for Transport said the reintroduction of limits was a "temporary move."

Asked if he is expecting the government to change the rules to change again, Mr Hodder said the DfT statement appears to indicate the "intention" to change the limit back to two litres at a later stage, "once their concerns have been addressed."

He said: "If I talk to some of my colleagues in the industry perhaps their concern is it will never go back to two litres because on a global basis, 100ml maximum liquid size is the standard in just about every country in the world.

"The UK would have been a massive outlier at two litres so we're unsure what exactly is going to happen."

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: "From 0001 on Sunday 9th June 2024, 100ml restrictions on liquids will temporarily be reintroduced for passengers travelling from six regional airports where Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) are in full operation.

" This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers. For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged.

" Passengers should continue to check security requirements with their departure airport before travelling."

