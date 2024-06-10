A schedule has been set out for repairs to a key commuter route across the region that has been closed for four months due to a landslip.

The stretch of the A59 at Kex Gill was shut in February after a crack appeared alongside it.

North Yorkshire Council say that the road will reopen before the end of June.

The A59 is used by many commuters travelling between the north east and the north west. It runs along the base of the Yorkshire Dales and connects Skipton and Harrogate.

Work underway at Kex Gill Credit: ITV News

The council say that 'persistent rainfall' has made the problem worse in an area renowned for landslips.

North Yorkshire Council's Karl Battersby said: "There have been more than 10 landslips on the A59 at Kex Gill, between Church Hill and North Moor Road, so the ongoing re-alignment scheme is needed now more than ever.

"Until the road is reopened, we advise road users to follow the signed diversion route."

The council has appointed contractors to drive steel sheets into the ground to create a wall, describing it as the 'most efficient and cost-effective repair scheme'.

It says they have appointed contractors for the latest repair scheme at a cost of £750,000.

Work will also be carried out to relocate cables and improve drainage.

Two drop-in sessions will take place this month for locals wanting more information:

June 11 - St Thomas a Becket Church, Hampsthwaite, 6pm-8pm

June 19 - Bolton Abbey Village Hall, 6pm-8pm

