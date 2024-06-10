A family whose bungalow was destroyed in a fire have been left homeless with nothing but their passports.

Fire crews were called to Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, on Sunday, 9 June, after a fire accidentally started in the garden of a row of bungalows and spread to neighbouring properties.

Six homes were damaged by the fire.

Mccorley Booth, Chelsea Moore and their three young children escaped unharmed but were only able to retrieve their passports.

Fire crews were called to Buckingham Drive, Chapel St Leonards. Credit: MEN Media

A online fundraiser has been set up to support the family who are currently looking for somewhere to stay.

The property landlord, Simon Vann, wrote: "Today a young family lost their home due to no fault of their own, there was a fire at a house in Chapel St Leonards."

He added: "This was someone's house, someone's home, and now it has gone. This was a house fire that started in a neighbouring property in the garden and spread to their home, my house.

"They have lost everything, they have three young children and one on the way so this is devastating for them. If anyone can help, please please let me know."

Speaking on the family's behalf, best friend Shannon Elliott said: "They're desperately in need of a roof over their heads.

"They've been overwhelmed with donations and we are all so thankful for people's generosity. The Chapel St Leonards community has really pulled together."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the cause was "accidental."

A spokesperson said: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 3.19pm on June 9 to a fire on Buckingham Drive in Chapel St Leonards.

"This resulted in internal and external fire damage to two properties, external damage to a further property and three more properties with damage within the gardens.

"The cause was accidental and started in one of the gardens. We had six fire crews in attendance to extinguish the fire."

No one was injured.

