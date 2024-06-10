Play Brightcove video

Emma Hayward chats to LNAA at the charity's helicopter hanger

Hundreds of people have crafted woollen helicopters in support of an air ambulance charity that needs to raise £13m to continue.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance's (LNAA) attended more than 1,700 incidents in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire last year. Its average mission costs £4,000 to attend.

Through the 'Great Yarn Bomb Challenge', it has invited people to knit and spread the message about the charity's work on their 30th anniversary.

Crafters from across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire have taken up their invitation and have been stitching and purling to create bright yellow helicopters and post box toppers.

Some who knitted the anniversary tributes spoke to ITV News. Jill Fish from Sturton by Stow Knit and Knatter said: "I mentioned it to the group and they immediately said yes. As well as the topper we've got them in the local shops and on signs as well."

LNAA’s Volunteer Manager, Kate Kerrigan, said: "We have been overwhelmed with the response since we launched the challenge in February and over 800 people have already signed up to create their own woolly masterpiece."

The public have been invited to scan a QR code and let the charity know where they have been spotted. Credit: Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

One knitted copter has been spotted on a post box on Hawton Road in Newark, while another has been seen in Trusthorpe.

Kerrigan added: "We want people to stop and smile when they see a helicopter and perhaps also think about how they can help us."

Receiving no direct government funding, the charity say that they need £13m if they are to continue flying their helicopters.

"It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of our supporters that our crews can provide such critical care."

