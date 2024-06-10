A man has died after a 10-hour stand-off with armed police who were called to a domestic incident.Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Half Mile Green, in Stanningley, Leeds, shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The force said officers withdrew after seeing a man with what appeared to be a handgun.Negotiators attended the scene in a bid to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

A spokesperson said: "At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight."West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police conduct to investigate.

