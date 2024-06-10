Police have sealed off entrances to a park in Grimsby after a reported stabbing.

Officers were called Boulevard Park shortly before 9.15pm on Sunday, 9 June, to reports that a man had been attacked at Duke of York Gardens close to Richard Street.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries having suffered a stab wound to his side and to his back.

Humberside Police said officers will be in the park for the rest of the day as an investigation is carried out.

Forensic teams could be seen in the park. Credit: MEN Media

Insp Gary Johnson said: "I understand the nature of this incident will be concerning to the local community.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.

"I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."

