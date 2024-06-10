A teenager who cycled more than 335 miles after losing his best friend to cancer has said she "would've been proud".

Layton Cawthorn, 14, took on the London-to-Amsterdam challenge to fundraise for Sheffield Children's Hospital, where his friend Daisy Bull was cared for.

After finishing in Amsterdam on Saturday, 8 June, Layton said: "When I crossed the finish line the first person I rang was Daisy's mum.

"I had to talk to her after [because] she's always supported me," he said.

Layton, from Retford, signed up for the charity cycle ride after Daisy passed away last year.

She had recovered from cancer three times but died with her parents by her side on 21 December.

The funds raised will go towards the haematology and oncology ward at the hospital.

Layton said the challenge was "tough", especially the first day from London to Calais, but that Daisy "would've been proud."

He said: "It's a good feeling, but it doesn't feel like I've got any legs left in me."

Layton has been training with his mum in preparation for the challenge Credit: Family handout

Layton's mum, Leanne Whitehead, cycled alongside her son and said that the pair thought of Daisy to get through the hard moments.

She said: "You knew that Daisy never gave up through her treatment and her battles. So we just kept saying that Daisy never gave up, so we never gave up. All the way to the end."

After finishing the challenge, Ms Whitehead said: "At the moment it's still emotional, everyone's been so supportive. To do this with him it's something i'll never forget."

The Children's Hospital Charity has previously said that the money Layton raises will go towards new equipment, new facilities and making the hospital more comfortable.

His fundraiser has so far raised more than £6,400.

Layton also took part in fundraisers during Daisy's treatment Credit: Family handout

