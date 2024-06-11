We now know all the candidates standing to be members of parliament in the upcoming general election.

The deadline for nominations for the 4 July poll was 4pm on Friday 7 June.

The local authorities responsible for each constituency in the Calendar region have published the names of all the individuals seeking election to the House of Commons.

Boundary changes since the last election in 2019, mean some constituencies – and their names – have changed.

To find out which constituency you are in, enter your postcode into the Government's online tool.

Other deadlines

Before the election, there are a number of other deadlines voters should be aware of:

Tuesday 18 June: Voter registration

To vote in the 2024 General Election you need to be registered to vote by midnight on 18 June 2024.

Wednesday 19 June: Postal vote applications

The deadline for a new postal or postal proxy vote - and any changes to existing postal votes - is 5pm.

Wednesday 26 June: Voter Authority Certificate applications and proxy vote applications

Since the law changed in May 2023, anyone voting in person must show photo ID when they arrive at the polling station.

However, not all types of photo ID are accepted. A list of eligible forms of ID are listed on the Government website.

When you register to vote, you’ll be asked whether you have photo ID or if you want to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate instead, which will allow you to vote.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate to vote in the 2024 general election is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June.

The deadline for applying for a new proxy vote (except for emergency proxies) is also 5pm.

