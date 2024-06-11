A gun was found at the scene after a man died following a 10-hour stand-off with police, the watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death in Stanningley, Leeds, on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a domestic incident on Half Mile Green at around 12.35pm. Armed officers attended after reports he had a gun.

Police negotiators attempted to speak with the man from outside the premises.

But just before 11pm, officers forced their way into the property, using CS gas and a distraction device, which let off several loud bangs.

They found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital but died on Monday morning.

An IOPC spokesperson said: " At this early stage in this investigation, we can confirm that a non-police firearm was found at the scene which the early evidence suggests had been discharged."

Regional director Emily Barry said: "Given a man has died after coming into contact with police then it’s our role is to independently investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

" We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together the sequence of events on the night."

