A man who suffered a serious head injury after being stabbed in Sheffield has died.

The 23-year-old was attacked in what police called a targeted attack in Staniforth Road in Darnall shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday.

He died in hospital on Monday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.

His family has been informed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A murder investigation is now underway, and detectives are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and ensure the person responsible is brought to justice."

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police are appealing for information.

