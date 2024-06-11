Man dies after stabbing in Sheffield
A man who suffered a serious head injury after being stabbed in Sheffield has died.
The 23-year-old was attacked in what police called a targeted attack in Staniforth Road in Darnall shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday.
He died in hospital on Monday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.
His family has been informed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A murder investigation is now underway, and detectives are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and ensure the person responsible is brought to justice."
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Police are appealing for information.
