Police say their investigation into alleged malpractice at a funeral business remains "multifaceted and complex" three months on.

Humberside Police launched an inquiry into Hull-based Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March after concerns were raised about its care for the deceased.

Thirty-five bodies along with ashes were removed from its premises on Hessle Road.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful and decent burial and remain on bail. No-one has been charged.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 June, Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said the formal process of identifying the deceased recovered from Hessle Road has concluded.

He added: "The investigation remains multifaceted and extremely complex, and I want to offer my utmost assurance we remain committed to thoroughly, and sensitively, investigating, and working with our partner agencies to ensure the families and those affected receive the help and support they need."Mr McLoughlin said investigations into suspected fraudulent activity continued, "with dedicated, specialist investigation teams conducting various lines of enquiry and following up on numerous leads and information".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.