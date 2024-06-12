A man has appeared in court charged with killing a mother and her daughter who were hit by a car as they walked to school.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her four-year-old daughter Lena Czepczor suffered fatal injuries when they were knocked down on Scott Hall Road, Leeds, on 16 January 2023.

Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue, Leeds, and Hardeep Bhachu, aged 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, have both been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Riyat appeared for a brief hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was not asked to enter pleas and was given bail to appear at Leeds Crown Court later in June.

Mr Bhachu appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on 29 May and was released on bail to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 27 June.

