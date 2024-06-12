A man who was involved in a long-running dispute with his neighbour has been convicted of stabbing him to death.Samuel Moore, 55, attacked Karl Williams at the block of flats where they lived in Pleasant View, Midgley, near Halifax, on 31 October last year.Following a week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court, Moore was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.During the trial jurors heard Moore and Mr Williams, who lived in adjoining flats, had reported each other to police several times before the killing. Their dispute involved "incidents involving the garden and domestic waste and others involved threats and assaults", the court heard.Prosecutor Tom Storey KC said police were called by Moore to the flats on the morning of 31 October over claims he had been harassed by his neighbour and was having an epileptic seizure as a result.

He said Mr Williams was banging on his door and shouting.When police spoke to Mr Williams, he described Moore as an "absolute horror".

The court heard Moore called police again that afternoon and said his neighbour had been causing a disturbance.Mr Storey said: "The defendant then says his neighbour had come out of his flat again and during that call, the defendant had walked to the landing. A man could be heard saying something and the defendant said his neighbour had come upstairs and was assaulting him. Someone could be heard saying, 'I'm going to f*** you up'."

Minutes later, the court heard, Mr Moore called the police again and said he had "stabbed him" and had done so "in self defence". Mr Storey said: "He said he had not seen what injuries had been caused to him."Mr Williams managed to make his way downstairs and an ambulance was called. Another neighbour attempted CPR and paramedics and an attending doctor tried to resuscitate him but were unable to do so.

The court heard police recovered a blood-stained knife from his flat. Mr Williams had suffered 17 stab wounds. Moore will be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on 5 August.

